Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:BGX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

