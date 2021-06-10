Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:BGX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $14.57.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.