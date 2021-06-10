Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

