Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.93.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
