Blank Wallet (BLANK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.08 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

