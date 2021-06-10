Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.10 million and $2.08 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00183092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00200763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.01287729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.19 or 1.00095198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

