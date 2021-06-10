BLAST Market Capitalization Achieves $36,305.86 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $36,305.86 and $277.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008861 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 530.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

