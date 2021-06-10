Block-Logic Trading Down 31.8% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $690,077.58 and approximately $3,770.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

