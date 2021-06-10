Blockburn Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,351.37 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $44,351.37 and $27.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00793580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile

Blockburn (CRYPTO:BURN) is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ . Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io

