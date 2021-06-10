Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $73,015.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00004579 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00853570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.48 or 0.08498749 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

