Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $367,366.38 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $367,366.38 and $1,332.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00849011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.19 or 0.08520129 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

