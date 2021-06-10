Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 3.8%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $108,947.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,296,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,372 shares of company stock valued at $796,354. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

