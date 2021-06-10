Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 75,921 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $165.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $365,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.