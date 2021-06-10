BMO Capital Markets Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $200.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $204.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

