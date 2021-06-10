BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$55.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

TSE:PD traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$44.96. 64,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.20 and a 52 week high of C$48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

