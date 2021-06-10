BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.69. 784,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,550. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

