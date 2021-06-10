BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from BMO Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMPI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 31,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.46. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.92).
BMO Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile
