BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from BMO Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMPI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 31,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.46. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.92).

BMO Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

