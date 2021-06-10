BOMB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $208,019.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $208,019.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,313.39 or 1.00309185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009303 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,307 coins and its circulating supply is 905,519 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

