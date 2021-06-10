Bondly Tops 24 Hour Volume of $973,497.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $17.02 million and $973,497.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.