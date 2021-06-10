Bonk Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00837819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.91 or 0.08361269 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.