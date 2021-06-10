Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,311.59. 7,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,357.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

