Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 5.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $114,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Booking by 171.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 8.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $14.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,299.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,339. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,357.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.