BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0074

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $662,405.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.35 or 0.08504984 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,906,656 coins and its circulating supply is 778,875,924 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.