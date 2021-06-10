Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.80. Boralex shares last traded at C$37.45, with a volume of 186,423 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

