BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.20 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $413.62 or 0.01123010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,453 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

