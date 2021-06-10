BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 67.9% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $335,111.06 and $4,165.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

