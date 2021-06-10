Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,912 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.