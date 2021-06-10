Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

