Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Raised by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 3.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 46,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,073. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

