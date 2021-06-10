Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $42.77. 105,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 423.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.