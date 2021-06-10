Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Tops $403,761.77

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $403,761.77 and $37,835.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.00850576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.29 or 0.08515684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

