BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $33.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00164773 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001166 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.