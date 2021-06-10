BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Shares Down 0.9%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.79. 2,872,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,594,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

