Brian W. Mcneill Sells 5,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UONE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.94 million, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 267.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

