Bridge Mutual Tops One Day Volume of $224,169.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $34.22 million and $224,169.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00196437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01321079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.19 or 0.99909934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.