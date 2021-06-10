Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $39,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

