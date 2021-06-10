Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 166,443 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 381.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,443 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.51. 5,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,776. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

