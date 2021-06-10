Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 57,262 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.71. 29,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

