Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 64,962 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $6,841,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $118.71. 157,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

