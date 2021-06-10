Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 129,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,307,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in MSCI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI traded up $6.94 on Thursday, hitting $472.77. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.00. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

