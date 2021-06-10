Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.14. 71,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.