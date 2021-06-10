Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 176.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.66. 35,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

