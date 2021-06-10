Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 22,335 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.41. 8,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.