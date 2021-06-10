Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 294,434 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4,175.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,434 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,418. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

