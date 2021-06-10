Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 307,808 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,559,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

