Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,135 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 49,349 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

