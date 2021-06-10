Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $164.51 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

