Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $115.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $115,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,804. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $263.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.