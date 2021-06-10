Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $16.37 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $871.30. 2,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $836.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

