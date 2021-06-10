Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $20.37 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1,836.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $228.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,731. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.65. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.