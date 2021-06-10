Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $28.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4,822.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,168 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890,129 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.36.

