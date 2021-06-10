Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $31.65 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,845 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 4.71% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $31,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

